Randolph M. Charron Sells 5,207 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$32,075.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,346 shares in the company, valued at C$260,851.36.

Shares of PHX opened at C$6.57 on Friday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.03. The firm has a market cap of C$315.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.