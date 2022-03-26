Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $283.80 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Raydium has a total market cap of $283.80 million and approximately $28.80 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00006880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.85 or 0.07033119 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,500.98 or 1.00158667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00043456 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,844,660 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.