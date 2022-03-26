Raymond James Comments on Denison Mines Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.47.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$2.08 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns -95,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

