Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective (up previously from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.73.

TSE:CCO opened at C$35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.85. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$19.50 and a 1-year high of C$37.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

