Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Reading International in the second quarter worth $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

