Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($100.05) to GBX 7,800 ($102.69) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,580.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

