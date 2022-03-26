Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($100.05) to GBX 7,800 ($102.69) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,580.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.