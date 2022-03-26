Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,583 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

