REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of REE stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

