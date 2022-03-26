Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Tops $121.19 on Top Exchanges (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $662,981.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for about $121.19 or 0.00273168 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 182,807 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

