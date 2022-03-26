Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 414 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

