Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,406 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,763,000 after purchasing an additional 106,614 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $53.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

