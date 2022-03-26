Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,972 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 605.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.92. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

