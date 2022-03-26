Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $257.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.16. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.31 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

