Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its position in CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

