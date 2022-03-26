Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after buying an additional 318,984 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after buying an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $77.45 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

