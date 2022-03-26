Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:RGA opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

