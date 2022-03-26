Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

