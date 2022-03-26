Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Trading 6.7% Higher After Strong Earnings

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $24.89. 8,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 281,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

