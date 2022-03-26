Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($68.13) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.62 ($42.43).

Shares of RNO opened at €23.00 ($25.27) on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($110.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

