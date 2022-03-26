Render Token (RNDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.09 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00006083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $627.29 million and $13.09 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00035605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,902,500 coins and its circulating supply is 231,554,457 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

