Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Releases Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RPHM opened at $3.40 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

