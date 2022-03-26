Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 550 ($7.24) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.00.

RTOKY stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

