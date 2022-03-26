Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Republic Services by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.25. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.72 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.