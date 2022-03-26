Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Swiss Re AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Swiss Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.08 per share for the year.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

SSREY stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

Swiss Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.