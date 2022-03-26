Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.88 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $246.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.29. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

