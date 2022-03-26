Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Western Forest Products Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

WEF opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of C$673.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

