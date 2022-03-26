Research Analysts Set Expectations for Givaudan SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Givaudan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,088.48.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.878 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About Givaudan (Get Rating)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.