Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

RTBRF remained flat at $$9.64 during midday trading on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

