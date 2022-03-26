Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
RTBRF remained flat at $$9.64 during midday trading on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands New Zealand (RTBRF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.