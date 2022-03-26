Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of H&R Block worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 823,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.