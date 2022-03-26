Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,056,480 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after buying an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,284,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 432,753 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

