Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.22 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Flowserve worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

