Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 77.8% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

