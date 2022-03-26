Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 658 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $395.07. The stock had a trading volume of 449,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,862. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.51. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

