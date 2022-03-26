Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. 26,396,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,361,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

