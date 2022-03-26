Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. 6,263,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,773,609. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

