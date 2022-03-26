Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

NYSE:GWW traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.35. The company had a trading volume of 202,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.32.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

