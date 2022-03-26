Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of KNDI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,526. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNDI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.