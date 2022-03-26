Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.82. 40,011,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,884,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day moving average is $301.93. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.