Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. 9,613,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.
GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
