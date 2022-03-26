Reviewing Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 32.62% 12.42% 1.26% Mercantile Bank 29.55% 13.81% 1.26%

Banner has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Banner and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 1 0 1 3.00 Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Banner currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Banner.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banner and Mercantile Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $616.92 million 3.37 $201.05 million $5.77 10.51 Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.96 $59.02 million $3.68 10.14

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Banner pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banner beats Mercantile Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

