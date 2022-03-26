Reviewing Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -269.33% -44.87% -37.23% Elanco Animal Health -9.91% 6.59% 3.07%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Homology Medicines and Elanco Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 3 3 0 2.50 Elanco Animal Health 0 3 5 0 2.63

Homology Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 450.11%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.64%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Risk and Volatility

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Homology Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and Elanco Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $2.70 million 64.77 -$128.69 million ($1.72) -1.78 Elanco Animal Health $4.77 billion 2.64 -$472.00 million ($0.96) -27.70

Homology Medicines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elanco Animal Health. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Homology Medicines on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

