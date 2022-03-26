Reviewing Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Widepoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Widepoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.6, indicating that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Widepoint and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Widepoint and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 10.08% 2.38% 1.21% Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Widepoint and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $180.34 million 0.22 $10.32 million $1.04 4.26 Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.59 -$16.84 million $0.14 6.11

Widepoint has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Widepoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Widepoint on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Widepoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

