Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $159,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REVH stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

