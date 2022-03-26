Revomon (REVO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $531,563.00

Revomon (REVO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $531,563.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.37 or 0.07012359 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,672.42 or 0.99847661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

