Richard Davis Buys 29,551 Shares of Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Rating) insider Richard Davis acquired 29,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,685.70 ($15,322.74).

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

Get Australian Vintage alerts:

About Australian Vintage (Get Rating)

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Australia / New Zealand; UK, Europe & Americas; Asia; Australasia / North America Bulk Wine and Processing; and Vineyards segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Vintage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Vintage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.