Richard T. Burke Sells 3,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UNH opened at $513.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $360.55 and a 12-month high of $515.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

