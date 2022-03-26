ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

