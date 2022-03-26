Royal Bank of Canada Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$21.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.04.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.04. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$17.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

