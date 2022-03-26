Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.04) to GBX 306 ($4.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.59) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339 ($4.46).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.27).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

